VIDEO: Fallen tree causes problems on Peterborough roundabout

The tree was blown down this afternoon as high winds, caused by Storm Eunice, hit the city.

Wittering Weather Station has already recorded wind speeds of up to 57mph this morning.

The tree has blown down the roundabout that joins Bourges Boulevard and the Soke Parkway, close to Rhubarb Bridge.

The fallen tree at on the A15. Credit: PT reader.

An amber weather warning is in place across Cambridgeshire, which means that wind speeds could get up to as high as 70-80mph.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “While a rare Red Warning has been issued for parts of the UK ahead of Storm Eunice, our region is on an Amber Warning with 70-80mph winds possible and danger of falling trees and flying debris.

“Please take extra care on the roads and stay up to date with the latest warnings.”

Residents have been asked to report damage or debris on the highway to Peterborough City Council at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/report-it-online.

You can follow all of the Storm Eunice updates across Peterborough on the PT’s live blog.