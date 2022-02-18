STORM EUNICE: Main road near Peterborough blocked by fallen tree

The A15 at Norman Cross near the A1 junction was blocked by the tree this afternoon, after it was blown over in the strong winds.

Much of the tree has now been moved and chopped up - but one lane is still blocked by mud and other debris.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been reports of a number of other fallen trees causing disruption in the city today.