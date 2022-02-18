STORM EUNICE LIVE UPDATES: 80mph winds set to batter Peterborough
LIVE BLOG: Storm Eunice hits Peterborough
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 10:36
Peterborough City Council say no services to be impacted by the storm today...
Updated Met Office advice...
Power cuts seem to be brief...
Storm causes power cut which hit Peterborough City Hospital and many homes and businesses...
Storm Eunice: Peterborough City Hospital suffers power cut
Peterborough City Hospital suffered a short power cut this morning as Storm Eunice arrives in the UK.
Ferry Meadows cafe closes, college shut and power cut as high winds hit...
Storm Eunice: Peterborough college and Ferry Meadows cafe closed and residents report power cut as storm approaches
A number of services have been impacted as Peterborough prepares for the arrival of Storm Eunice.
An update for church goers...
Police issued this warning earlier
Hour by hour wind speed forecast for Peterborough as parts of county covered by red warning...
When the strongest winds are forecast to hit the Peterborough area today as a red warning covers parts of Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire police has issued a warning for travellers to take care on the region’s roads today (January 18) as the Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds covering the Peterborough area and a red warning that covers parts of Cambridgeshire.
Peterborough residents urged to only travel if necessary...
Peterborough residents urged to only travel if necessary tomorrow as Storm Eunice set to batter city with wind speeds potentially reaching 75mph
Peterborough residents are being to only travel if necessary tomorrow as Storm Eunice is set to batter the city with 75mph winds.