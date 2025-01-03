Plans resubmitted for adult gaming centre expansion in Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company's first planning application was refused by the council

An adult gaming centre company has resubmitted an application to expand its Peterborough shop after initial plans were refused.

Ticketgrange Limited, which owns New Horizon Amusements at 26 Bridge Street, applied to expand its unit last year into the adjoining 28-30 Bridge Street, which was most recently occupied by The Works.

However, the company’s application was turned down by Peterborough City Council in September due to issues with the shop’s frontage.

Plans for the centre have now been re-submitted

Ticketgrange resubmitted its amended plans on December 23, claiming to have addressed the previous concerns.

Brown & Co, who prepared the application on behalf of Ticketgrange, wrote: “Following consultation with the case officer and conservation officer, the new proposal submits a new shopfront design which mirrors the existing to alleviate the concerns and propose a suitable design on Bridge Street.

“The window display is proposed to match the existing.”

When deciding on the company’s initial application, the city council’s conservation officer described the proposed unit as “unusually large” and noted that it would “alter the character and appearance of the area”.

Paul Bristow, who was Peterborough’s Conservative MP at the time, said: “No more gambling dens in our city centre and high streets. It’s time to draw a line in the sand.”

Current MP Andrew Pakes, who was Labour’s prospective candidate for Peterborough at the time, added: “No more gambling shops – it is time to stop the rot and take back control of our city centre.”

Mr Bristow also wrote a letter to Peterborough City Council chief executive Matthew Gladstone.

He wrote: “What can we do as a council to stop these horrendous centres that cause harm and deliver no discernible benefit to the people of the city?”

He added that gambling can have “potentially devastating consequences” and claimed that adult gaming centres encourage the wrong reasons for people to travel into the city.

Ticketgrange argues that expanding into the vacant unit will enable it to be ‘brought back to life’.

The company’s planning statement reads: “The application would reinstate a vacancy which would lead to enhanced vitality and vibrancy in the area.”

It has also submitted an application for one externally illuminated ‘New Horizon’ fascia sign.