New Horizon Amusements was seeking to expand into the vacant unit in Peterborough city centre.

An application to turn the former The Works store in Peterborough city centre into an adult gaming centre has been refused.

Planning officers raised concerns about the shop’s frontage.

The application to convert the former unit at 28-30 Bridge Street, next to WHSmith, had been submitted by Ticketgrange Limited, which owns the next door New Horizon Amusements, with the intention to expand into the vacant unit.

The Works on Bridge Street.

The original application stated: “Adult gaming centres are considered to be a complementary town centre use and the change of use is supported by the development plan.

"There is still an overwhelming majority of Class E stores on Bridge Street and the majority of units are in retail or restaurant/café use. The application would reinstate a vacancy which would lead to enhanced vitality and vibrancy in the area.”

The Works has since located to a single-level unit at 52 Bridge Street.

The application was rejected, however, following an objection from Peterborough City Council’s Conservation Officer Sophia Bix.

The decision notice stated: “The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposal would maintain a built frontage with a window display within the Primary Shopping Frontage of the City Centre.”

The objection went onto state: “The application building is a modern late 20th century design, not considered to be a heritage asset, however, it does form part of the conservation area and its external appearance will affect the setting of the Town Hall.

“The application site and its neighbour at No.26 are identified as a negative contributor present.

"The proposal would result in an unusually large single unit - one single and one double unit into one which will wrap around the corner onto Princes Street. The creation of a single unit and the creation of a ‘plot width’ of this scale will alter the character and appearance of the area and will alter the way that the area functions, resulting from the change of use will impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"It is important that we strive to improve upon the existing building, as opposed to permitting alterations that would compound this negative impact.