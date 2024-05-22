Peterborough MP calls for council to block new gambling arcades in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour candidate also makes plea for plans for new gaming centre to be stopped

There have been calls for plans for an extension to a gambling arcade in Peterborough city centre to be blocked.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed this week that a planning application for the former The Works store in Bridge Street to be turned into an adult gaming centre had been submitted by New Horizon Amusements. New Horizon already run a centre in the building adjacent to the former The Works store, and are seeking to extend their current site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Horizons are looking to expand into the former The Works shop unit

But the proposals have had a negative response from across the board – with both Conservative and Labour politicians calling for the proposals to be blocked.Peterborough Telegraph readers have also made their voice heard after the plans were submitted.

'It is time to stop the rot’

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “No more gambling dens in our City Centre and High Streets. It’s time to draw a line in the sand.”

And Andrew Pakes, Labour’s prospective candidate for the Peterborough constituency added: “No more gambling shops - it is time to stop the rot and take back control of our city centre.”

Mr Bristow has now written a letter to Peterborough City Council chief executive Matthew Gladstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Gambling is a public health issue with potentially devastating consequences’

He said: “What can we do as a council to stop these horrendous centres that cause harm and deliver no discernible benefit to the people of the city?”

He added: “Gambling is a public health issue with potentially devastating consequences. I have spoken with many people about the serious effects of gambling addiction, which, in the worst cases, can even lead to suicide.

"These places are also just not right for our city centre. They encourage quite frankly the wrong reasons for people to travel into the city.”They are also not right for individuals, for friends, for families or for wider communities.

"We have a duty and responsibility to protect those vulnerable to the risks and do what is right for the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is also the risk of anti-social behaviour with people on the streets at all hours, and all too often it comes with street drinking and aggressive begging.”

The Peterborough Telegraph asked readers for their views on the plans, and received dozens of comments from residents who objected to the proposals.

Matt Mecham posted on Facebook: “Given the very visible homeless and addiction problem in the city centre, I’m not sure incentivising gambling is going to help improve things.”

‘What is needed is more shops to bring our city centre back to life’

Nigel Game added: “We do not need another or extended gaming place in the city centre, what is needed is more shops to bring our city centre back to life. Also I thought we are in a cost of living crisis so why put temptation in front them?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Samantha Cole said: “There’s one next door, one on Westgate, betting shop on the corner opposite Poundland, one near the College Arms - how many more do we need at all let alone in the city centre?”

The planning application says that New Horizons wishes to bring the unit “back to life and to revitalise the vacant unit.”