Peterborough United remain tight-lipped on plans for new stadium

A new community stadium on Peterborough’s Embankment was one of the main talking points on the recent Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral election.

Peterborough United have remained tight-lipped over its plans for a new community stadium.

The club first announced plans to build a design and build a new stadium over five years ago, plans for an initial 19,400 capacity arena were seen as part of a Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Request, submitted in 2021, but the project has progressed little further with a firm location never found.

The Embankment is believed to be the club’s preferred option but plans have taken a backseat in the past year, particularly with the departures of co-owners Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson from the club.

Previous renderings of what a new stadium could look like.

The stadium has been thrust back into the public discourse, however, by new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow.

Mr Bristow made delivering a new community stadium on the Embankment, complete with a swimming pool and the ability to host concerts, one of the focal points of his campaign.

In his first week in office, the Mayor met with the club to discuss the plans.

Following that meeting, Mr Bristow said: “This was something proposed by the club a number of years ago and it's important that it is done in the city centre to breathe life into a city centre that's faced challenging times.

"We would get the benefit of football fans, concert goers and swimming pool users into our city centre to revitalise the economy."

With discussion of the stadium back on the agenda, the Peterborough Telegraph contacted the club to ask of their plans and intentions with the new Mayor in place.

The response received came via club Chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who said: “The football club is looking forward to working with Peterborough City Council and the new Mayor in the coming years on many different projects we feel will benefit the city.”