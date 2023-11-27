Posh co-owners, from left, Darragh MacAnthony, Stewart 'Randy' Thompson and Dr Jason Neale after the Canadian pair bought 50% of the club in 2018.

The pair quit the boardroom on November 22 according to documents lodged at Companies House.

It’s thought the Canadian pair remain as club co-owners, for now at least. It’s known the relationship between Mr Thompson and the other owners has been strained for some time, although it now appears Dr Neale’s relationship with the chairman has also weakened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony declined to comment on the situation when contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph on Monday evening.

Dr Neale did reply to the PT, merely to state: ‘I can’t make any comments on this topic for the time being.’

Mr Thompson has yet to respond to the PT,

Dr Neale and Mr Thompson purchased 50% of Posh in March 2018 through their Kelgary Sports and Entertainment company.

The pair subsequently fell out last year and are no longer business partners, although both insisted the day-to-day running of Posh would not be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, 2023 the company that owns Peterborough United’s ground – London Road Peterborough Properties Ltd (LRPPL) – was placed in receivership over alleged outstanding debts of £6.6m.

Mr Thompson and his fund OKR Financial Ltd – a company he created alongside Dr Neale, but which the latter has now left – has appointed receivers to take charge of the company that owns Posh’s ground following a long-running dispute over unpaid loans.