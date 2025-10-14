A motion to be decided on by Peterborough councillors calls on the government to “urgently reform” gambling laws.

Independent councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon proposed a motion, which will go before a full council meeting on October 15, focused on tackling the harm of gambling in Peterborough.

It noted how gambling-related harm was a “growing concern” in the community and called on national government to introduce stronger regulation of the gambling industry, as well as proposing that the council urged local MPs to champion stronger national regulation.

Ahead of the meeting, Labour councillor Asim Mahmood put forward an amendment to Cllr Blakemore-Creedon’s motion, which highlighted the plans recently announced by the government on giving councils greater planning powers over betting shops and noted the work that local MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling had already done in raising the issue.

Mr Pakes said: “The rise in adult gaming centres and unwanted shops like vape stores is a blight our high streets.

“There is momentum now behind the campaign to ensure councils have a greater say over how our city centres and high streets are used.

“I am really pleased that Peterborough City Council is stepping up to the plate and showing further support for the countrywide coalition against these unwanted stores.

“I have consistently said communities should have greater control over local issues like this and have raised the issue directly with the Prime Minister.

“So, it is good to see this government is responding where the previous administration failed to do so. I won’t stop until we get the local support we need.”

The amendment from Cllr Mahmood stated: “Too often, it is our most vulnerable residents — particularly those living in areas of deprivation — who are exposed to the highest concentration of betting shops and gaming centres.

“The growth of online gambling and relentless advertising, much of it reaching young people, only deepens these harms and risks normalising gambling in everyday family life.

“Yet local authorities like ours have very limited powers to prevent the spread of gambling premises or to respond effectively to the social consequences.

“Current legislation ties our hands, while the cost of harm is carried locally.

“This council therefore calls on the government to urgently reform gambling laws, strengthen protections for children and families, and restore decision making powers to councils so we can safeguard our communities.”

The motion to the council

The amended motion proposes that the council does the following:

Support the Six-Point Plan for Gambling Reform advocated by Brent Council and Members of Parliament, which calls for: • Reform of the “aim to permit” policy so councils can refuse gambling premises that pose risks to local welfare and safety.

• Placement of all gambling premises, including adult gaming centres, in a single planning category to prevent loopholes.

• Stronger powers for councils to consider social and health factors, such as debt and proximity to schools, when determining planning and licensing applications.

• A statutory levy on gambling operators, with funds directed to independent public bodies and local health authorities for prevention, treatment and education.

• Greater restrictions on gambling advertising, sponsorship and promotions, particularly where children and vulnerable groups may be exposed.

• A halt to proposals that further liberalise adult gaming centres, including increased spin speeds and staking levels on B3 machines.

Write to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport (copied to relevant Ministers, local MPs and the Local Government Association) to express support for these reforms and urge immediate legislative action Write to the Prime Minister urging quicker action on plans for regulatory and legislative reform to protect our communities

Review this council’s licensing policies to ensure it is using all available powers to restrict clustering of gambling premises in vulnerable areas

Work with local health partners, schools, and community groups to raise awareness of gambling harms, and support prevention education programmes for young people, and strengthen signposting to support services for families

Explore the establishment of a local Gambling Harm Reduction Strategy, with cross-party support, to coordinate efforts across council departments and partner agencies cross-council and partner work, with a particular focus on protecting children and families