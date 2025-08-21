Revealed: The 16 areas of Peterborough where you live less than 5 minutes from a bookies or casino as MP calls for action 'to stop the rot'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:50 BST
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for action to ‘stop the rot’ after it was revealed that in 16 Peterborough neighbourhoods, you are on average less than five minutes away from a gambling establishment.

The data – which shows that across the Peterborough City Council area, you are on average less than a four minute drive from a bookies or a casino – was revealed by the Consumer Data Research Centre.

Earlier this year, Mr Pakes spoke out after plans for a new adult gaming centre to move into the old Wilko building in the city centre were revealed.

The plans were eventually refused by the city council.

Speaking about the statistics from the CDRC, Mr Pakes said: “We all know that places like Peterborough have been plagued by the uncontrolled growth of adult gaming centres and shops like vape stores. I am really pleased that the council listened to residents and stopped the most recent planning application but it is an uphill struggle.

“That’s why i am working with over 30 councils and MPs to stop the rot and to give communities greater control over our high streets. I will be taking these issues back to Parliament and continuing my campaign to fix this issue.

“We need a proper plan for a Peterborough city centre and our neighbourhoods and that needs to start with a curb on gambling centres, more neighbourhood police and action to bring investment to the city.”

The full data is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

In Peterborough, you are on average a 3.82 minute drive from a gambling establishment

1. Gambling in Peterborough

In Peterborough, you are on average a 3.82 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: PT

In Eye, Thorney and Newborough, you are on average a 11.29 minute drive from a gambling establishment

2. Eye, Thorney and Newborough

In Eye, Thorney and Newborough, you are on average a 11.29 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: Google

In Barnack, you are on average a 11.16 minute drive from a gambling establishment

3. Barnack

In Barnack, you are on average a 11.16 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: Google

In Wittering, you are on average a 9.06 minute drive from a gambling establishment

4. Wittering

In Wittering, you are on average a 9.06 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: Google

