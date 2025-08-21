The data – which shows that across the Peterborough City Council area, you are on average less than a four minute drive from a bookies or a casino – was revealed by the Consumer Data Research Centre.

Earlier this year, Mr Pakes spoke out after plans for a new adult gaming centre to move into the old Wilko building in the city centre were revealed.

Speaking about the statistics from the CDRC, Mr Pakes said: “We all know that places like Peterborough have been plagued by the uncontrolled growth of adult gaming centres and shops like vape stores. I am really pleased that the council listened to residents and stopped the most recent planning application but it is an uphill struggle.

“That’s why i am working with over 30 councils and MPs to stop the rot and to give communities greater control over our high streets. I will be taking these issues back to Parliament and continuing my campaign to fix this issue.

“We need a proper plan for a Peterborough city centre and our neighbourhoods and that needs to start with a curb on gambling centres, more neighbourhood police and action to bring investment to the city.”

The full data is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

1 . Gambling in Peterborough In Peterborough, you are on average a 3.82 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Eye, Thorney and Newborough In Eye, Thorney and Newborough, you are on average a 11.29 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Barnack In Barnack, you are on average a 11.16 minute drive from a gambling establishment Photo: Google Photo Sales