Peterborough residents will be given powers to block new gambling and barber shops

Communities up and down the country will be handed greater powers when it comes to new gambling and barber shop proposals.

Later this week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce a change to decision making to give local people more control over new stores opening on high streets.

This means that residents would be able to reject certain proposed shops and limit the number of any particular type of shop in a specific area, which could include gambling, vape and American sweet shops, as well as Turkish barber shops.

There have been calls for a change in rules to prevent more adult gaming shops opening on high streets

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said on social media that the plans would give local communities “beefed up powers” to block these types of shops that he claimed were “ruining high streets”.

Peterborough’s Labour MP Andrew Pakes, who has campaigned against the proliferation of adult gaming centres, said the government’s plans were “welcome news”.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Civic pride starts from our high streets. People want clean streets, to feel safe when out and a good variety of shops and local amenities. Even when local people oppose yet another gaming centre the odds are stacked against them.

“That’s why it matters that local people have the power to block unwanted shops and to take back control of our high streets. Labour is listening and taking action where the Tories failed to do so.

“Earlier in the year I asked the Prime Minster in the House of Commons about the issue, and if the government would help places like Peterborough take back control of our high streets. I have also lobbied ministers and officials on this issue. So I am looking forward to this week’s announcement.

“We are making progress, but there’s more to do. I will keep fighting for action in Peterborough so we can build a city we can all be proud of.”

Sir Keir is expected to announce the proposals on Thursday, September 25 and will commit new funding to left behind areas, according to The Telegraph.

Local authorities will receive more responsibility devolved from government, which will reportedly allow them to also take greater control of boarded up shops and lease them to new businesses.

The Liberal Democrats recently passed new policy to put public health at the heart of gambling regulation, which would include giving councils the same powers over regulating gambling venues that they have over pubs.

Liberal Democrat Peterborough councillor Chris Wiggin, who is the city council’s cabinet advisor for housing and regulatory services, gave a speech on the issue at the party’s conference and welcomed the Labour government’s new proposals, but argued that councillors must be consulted before the changes are implemented.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The Gambling Act 2005 is so permissive that only one application has been referred to Peterborough City Council’s licensing committee in the six years I have been appointed to it, and the council’s website shows zero rejected applications under the act.

“As chair of the licensing committee on Peterborough City Council over the last two municipal years, I have had conversations with colleagues across the political divide who share the concern that the council does not have the power to act on behalf of our communities here, and what I have proposed would help to address this by returning power to councillors to make decisions affecting our residents.

“We have a cumulative impact zone for concerns about alcohol consumption, evidence based and regularly reviewed, and we would like the same for the impact of gambling.

“I welcome reports that the government are looking to make changes to help improve high streets including reform of the Gambling Act 2005. However, until we have the text of the legislative changes, we will not know if what is proposed will go far enough to meet the challenges we face.

“I hope we will be consulted as councillors about the changes to our powers, and that the government will listen to the communities affected as they draft the new legislation.”