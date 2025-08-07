The state of Peterborough High Street: How many cafes, banks and vacant units there are in the city centre

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Aug 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 14:22 BST
If there is one thing Peterborough residents like to moan about on social media, it is the state of the city centre high street.

Complaints about vacant units, the number of cafes and the lack of shops are regular issues raised in the Peterborough Telegraph comments section.

With the recent loss of burger bar Grizzlers, and craft ale bar The Stoneworks – as well as the planned new Costa Coffee branch – The Peterborough Telegraph went into the city centre to see what the make up of shops and businesses in Peterborough was.

A recent survey from The Centre for Cities showed the cities in the UK with the highest high street vacancy rate – with Peterborough having the 10th fewest empty units in the UK, with a rate of 10.3 per cent.

We started at Tesco on Broadway (and The Collage Arms on the other side) and walked along Long Causeway and Bridge Street to the Bourges Boulevard crossing.

We also included businesses and units in Cowgate, St John’s Square and Cathedral Square.

Some businesses fell into two categories – but they are only included once in the list.

We also did not count market stalls.

Long Causeway Peterborough

1. The state of Peterborough High Street

Long Causeway Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

Including everything from McDonalds and Burger King to Greggs and Starbucks, there are 21 coffee shops/takeaways in the city centre

2. Takeaways/cafes/coffee shops

Including everything from McDonalds and Burger King to Greggs and Starbucks, there are 21 coffee shops/takeaways in the city centre Photo: PT

Shops, not including food/grocery shops - this category included toy shops, book shops and even B&M and Poundland. There are 21 'shops' in the city centre

3. Shops

Shops, not including food/grocery shops - this category included toy shops, book shops and even B&M and Poundland. There are 21 'shops' in the city centre Photo: PT

Stand alone restaurants (so pubs that serve food, and takeaways are also not counted) - these include Middletons, Cote and Wildwood. There are 19 Restaurants in the city centre

4. Restaurants

Stand alone restaurants (so pubs that serve food, and takeaways are also not counted) - these include Middletons, Cote and Wildwood. There are 19 Restaurants in the city centre Photo: PT

