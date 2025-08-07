The state of Peterborough High Street: How many cafes, banks and vacant units there are in the city centre

Complaints about vacant units, the number of cafes and the lack of shops are regular issues raised in the Peterborough Telegraph comments section.

With the recent loss of burger bar Grizzlers, and craft ale bar The Stoneworks – as well as the planned new Costa Coffee branch – The Peterborough Telegraph went into the city centre to see what the make up of shops and businesses in Peterborough was.

A recent survey from The Centre for Cities showed the cities in the UK with the highest high street vacancy rate – with Peterborough having the 10th fewest empty units in the UK, with a rate of 10.3 per cent.

We started at Tesco on Broadway (and The Collage Arms on the other side) and walked along Long Causeway and Bridge Street to the Bourges Boulevard crossing.

We also included businesses and units in Cowgate, St John’s Square and Cathedral Square.

Some businesses fell into two categories – but they are only included once in the list.

We also did not count market stalls.

1 . The state of Peterborough High Street Long Causeway Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Takeaways/cafes/coffee shops Including everything from McDonalds and Burger King to Greggs and Starbucks, there are 21 coffee shops/takeaways in the city centre Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Shops Shops, not including food/grocery shops - this category included toy shops, book shops and even B&M and Poundland. There are 21 'shops' in the city centre Photo: PT Photo Sales