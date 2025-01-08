Peterborough bar’s licence application refused following concerns from police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Both current and former licence holders had a 'history of non-compliance,' meeting told

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough City Council licensing committee has decided to refuse a new premises licence for Nubia Lounge Bar on Lincoln Road.

The premises has held a number of licences under different names since 2005, including as a nightclub and pool hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Figueira applied for the latest licence under Nubia Lounge Bar Ltd, which covered the sale of alcohol, live and recorded indoor music, indoor dancing and late night indoor refreshments.

Nubia Lounge Ltd is located at 24B Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Prior to the licensing committee meeting on Wednesday, January 8 to determine the application, Cambridgshire Police criticised Ms Figueira and her representative Carlitos Balde, who was a previous director of the business, describing them as “irresponsible operators”.

The force said that both Ms Figueira and Mr Balde had track records of non-compliance and there was a “genuine concern” as to their suitability to operate any licensed premise.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue also highlighted ongoing fire safety concerns at the property due to a structure built at the rear shared back yard without planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the licensing committee meeting, Mr Balde, who owns the lease to the building on Lincoln Road, translated for Ms Figueira.

He told the meeting that Ms Figueira was hoping for a “second chance” following the lapse of her previous licence.

The meeting heard heard how the applicant was asked by police to either demolish the structure built in the rear yard or apply for retrospective planning permission, but neither had been done.

Licensing committee chair, Councillor Chris Wiggin, questioned how Ms Figueira could follow all the other licence conditions given she could not follow basic instructions given about the structure by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wiggin referred to “numerous incidents” in the past where the premises’ licensing conditions were not met and police had to attend, including in October 2023 when an event was going on until around 4am despite the club’s licence only being until 1.30am.

A council report said that an incident also took place in January 2021 when Mr Balde owned the licence under Noir Lunch Bar Ltd, where he showed a blatant disregard of Covid restrictions having opened the premises for licensable activities to members of the public.

During the investigation into the Covid breaches, the council report stated that Mr Balde was deceitful in his responses to the police and council officers.

Licensing officer, PC Paul Hawkins, told the licensing committee: “I think they are looking to get the licence in order to assist Mr Balde in selling the lease that he has.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He noted that despite Mr Balde and Ms Figueira being “very nice people”, it would not be a safe business under the current tenancy.

Ms Figueira told the committee that she would run the premises for six months if the licence was approved and, if it did not make a profit, then she would sell it.

However, announcing the committee’s decision to refuse the licence application, Cllr Wiggin said: “We attach considerable weight to the representations made by the police.

“We agree there is a history of non-compliance.

“On the balance of probabilities, given the previous business relationships between Ms Figueira and Mr Balde, we say it is more likely than not, Mr Balde will have some influence in the operation of the licensed premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not believe that the applicant company would promote the licensing objectives in the overall interests of the local community, with the current director in place and Mr Balde having any control or influence in the operation of the premises if licenced.

“We make this decision based on the history of the director and Mr Balde, in connection to the previous operation of the premises.

“It appears there is no current Fire Risk Assessment in place although a previous one has expired.

“It is a condition on opening one must be in place. The licence was due to run from December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have not been provided with any evidence that conditions have been complied with prior to opening.

“At this time, we do not believe there are any steps that can be taken to promote the licensing objectives even if Mr Balde is separated from the operation of the business by condition attached to the licence.”