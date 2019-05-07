Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson denies rumours he will be Brexit Party candidate at by-election

Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has become the latest person to deny rumours he may be the Brexit Party’s candidate at the forthcoming city by-election.

Conservative Mr Jackson was MP between 2005 and 2017, before being defeated by Labour’s Fiona Onasanya by 607 votes.

Stewart Jackson

Ms Onasanya was jailed earlier this year for perverting the course of justice and expelled by the Labour Party. Her prison sentence triggered a Recall Petition which received enough signatures to end her time in Parliament by forcing a by-election.

Mr Jackson was a prominent Leave campaigner and served as chief of staff to former Brexit Secretary David Davis.

Nationally he has been a fierce critic of Theresa May’s handling of Brexit, while locally he was president of the Peterborough Conservative Association until March when his stint ended.

Right-wing political blog Guido Fawkes published an article today saying that it had heard Mr Jackson’s name bandied around as a possible candidate for the Brexit Party at the June 6 by-election.

But the former MP this morning (Tuesday) denied he would be standing and re-iterated his support for Conservative candidate Paul Bristow.

Mr Jackson told the PT: “Many people have enquired as to whether I will be the Brexit Party candidate in the Peterborough by-election.

“I have signed Conservative candidate Paul Bristow’s nomination paper and I will not be standing as the Brexit Party candidate. Paul has my strong support.”

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is second favourites to take the Peterborough seat, according to the bookies, as it contests a parliamentary election for the first time.

And the huge interest in the by-election has already seen speculation that both former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway, and Brexit Party candidate (and former Tory) Annunziata Rees-Mogg, are seeking the party’s nomination.

Ms Rees-Mogg denied that rumour yesterday.

The Brexit Party is holding a rally in Peterborough tonight which Mr Farage is due to attend. It has not yet been revealed when the Peterborough candidate will be announced.

