Fiona Onasanya confirms she will not stand in Peterborough by-election

Fiona Onasanya has confirmed she will not stand in the upcoming by-election in Peterborough in her first public comments since she lost her seat as Peterborough MP.

Ms Onasanya lost the seat following a recall petition, which saw more than 19,000 people sign it in Peterborough.

Today, in a number of posts on Twitter and on Facebook, she said she would not be standing - and also hit out at racist and bullying remarks she had received.

She said: “Thank you for allowing me to be your public servant during my tenure. To those of you who sent letters, cards, messages of support - thank you.

“To those who sent racially abusive, threatening, bullying, derogatory and vulgar remarks - as advised in my video, I will clear my name and I was willing and able to continue for as long as constituents wished for me to do so.

“Therefore, in light of the recall result, I will not be seeking to stand in the by-election, but would encourage every person seeking to be the change they wish to see by saying this:...

“You can do it - the sky is not the limit when there are footsteps on the moon!”

She finished the posts with a link to the Peterborough Telegraph’s photo gallery of her time in the city as MP

So far 10 parties and individuals have confirmed they will be standing in the by-election in June.