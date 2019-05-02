Nigel Farage to hold Brexit Party rally in Peterborough

Nigel Farage is to hold a rally with his new Brexit Party in Peterborough next week.

The party said the former UKIP leader will be at the KingsGate Conference Centre in Staplee Way on Tuesday (May 7) along with party chairman and businessman Richard Tice.

Nigel Farage on a previous visit to the KingsGate Conference Centre

The rally begins at 7pm with tickets being advertised online.

Mr Farage visited the same venue in the run up to the 2016 EU referendum. He confirmed yesterday his party will contest the upcoming Peterborough by-election after sitting MP Fiona Onasanya was removed following a Recall Petition which was signed by more than 27 per cent of eligible voters.

Recall petitions were only introduced in 2016 and this is the first time one has been used to remove a sitting MP. It needed 10 per cent of Ms Onasanya’s constituents to sign it for her to be recalled.

Mr Farage said yesterday his new party will “give it our best shot” to win the seat. No candidate has yet been chosen but Mr Farage has previously ruled out standing in the by-election, which Labour has said will take place on June 6, although no formal announcement has yet been made.

Ladbrokes made the Brexit Party second favourites to win the seat straight after it was revealed yesterday the Recall Petition had been successful.

