Peterborough by-election: Annunziata Rees-Mogg denies reports she plans to stand for Brexit Party

Annunziata Rees-Mogg has denied reports in the national newspapers she plans to stand for the Brexit Party in the upcoming Peterborough by-election.

According to reports on Sunday Ms Rees-Mogg, the sister of high-profile Conservative MP Jacob, wanted to enter the crowded field for the June 6 by-election.

Nigel Farage and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch of the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign (Photo: PA)

But last night (Monday) she denied that was the case, tweeting: “It appears that Fleet Street has decided I’m standing to be Peterborough MP. I’m not. When I said I was “focusing on the EU elections” I meant it. Unlike so many politicians I wasn’t being slippery, just honest. #truthanddemocracy #changepoliticsforgood.”

The by-election was triggered after MP Fiona Onasanya was recalled by her constituents after being jailed for perverting the course of justice - the first time a Recall Petition has been successfully used in the UK since coming into force in 2016.

Ms Rees-Mogg stood for the Conservatives at the 2010 General Election in Somerton and Frome but failed to take the seat.

The journalist also came fourth for the Tories in the Welsh constituency of Aberavon in 2005.

Her brother Jacob, a leading Brexiteer, is the MP for North East Somerset.

The Brexit Party is holding a rally in Peterborough tonight (Tuesday) which party leader Nigel Farage is said to be attending.

Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway is also one of a number of candidates who have announced they will be standing in Peterborough.

Reports also suggest he is seeking the Brexit Party nomination.

The latest odds from Ladbrokes have the party as the second favourites to take the seat at odds of 5/4.

Labour Party candidate Lisa Forbes if the current favourite with Ladbrokes at evens.

Meanwhile, SDP candidate and Brexiteer Patrick O’Flynn is to formally launch his campaign this afternoon in the Leave-voting constituency.

Ms Onasanya announced on Friday she would not be contesting the by-election.

