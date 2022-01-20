Relocation of Peterborough’s market recommended for approval

A projection of the new market gondolas.

On Tuesday (January 25), Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee are set to debate and then give their final verdict on relocating the city’s market from Northminster to Bridge Street.

Council officers have now made their recommendation to the committee ahead of the meeting and that is to approve the move, subject to the submission of a satisfactory arboricultural impact assessment and arboricultural method statement.

Plans have previously been discussed by the council’s Communities Scrutiny Committee and met with general approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A map of where the gondolas were located.

The proposals are for three fixed gondolas to be placed along Bridge Street, with each providing space for four traders, as well as dedicated storage space.

The 3.6m x6.4m would each come with their own retractable roof and would be operational at least five days a week.

There are further plans, which do not require planning permission, to turn units 33-37 on Bridge Street into a new food hall, which would cater for two butchers and a fishmongers. This would be carried out by March.

The market is in need of relocation due to the new apartment development approved for Northminster.