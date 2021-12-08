Peterborough’s market relocation moves a step closer as application for new gondolas submitted.

The plans to move the market from its current Northminster site to Bridge Street are not final but did meet with approval when discussed at Peterborough City Council’s Communities Scrutiny Committee meeting last month.

Such a decision requires approval at cabinet level but a site for the market must be found as several residential developments have already been given approval to take over its current site.

The proposed plan is for three permanent street-facing gondolas, which each include four units in total.

Each stall would be 3mx3m in area and would be lockable. Given the secure overnight storage on offer, the plans suggest that this could allow trading to extend into the evening if required.

Provision is also made within the plans for 12 temporary pop-up market stalls, as well as giving over four vacant shop units for fishmongers and butchers.

The design and access statement, prepared by Group Ginger on behalf of Market Curators Ltd, states: “The masterplan vision introduces 12 new external market stalls to Bridge Street. The stalls are grouped into four gondolas to mimic the rhythm of the existing tree canopies above. Each individual stall is 3x3m in area and provides a self-contained lockable unit which can adapt to accommodate a variety of market traders.

“The existing walkways are kept clear to provide service access to the market stalls, as well as a clear pedestrian route through the market stalls. Generous spacing between the gondolas preserves the openness of the street, providing clear site lines through the market stalls to the surrounding shop units. The coloured canopies provide an opportunity to animate the market stalls, bringing colour and character to the street.

“A number of vacant shopping units also provide new retail opportunities, which could work in parallel with the outdoor market stalls to breathe new life into the area, and diversify the retail offering.”

The statement can be found on the council’s planning portal, search using reference 21/01908/R3FUL.

