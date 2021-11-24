Planning permission granted for Peterborough’s new Northminster development

What the new development might look like

The planned development by Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) will see the Northminster area revitalised, with new housing and commercial space – as well as an improved public realm at Laxton Square.

The application for the development was submitted in July 2021, with updated plans submitted in September following feedback received during stakeholder and public consultations this summer.

In total, 315 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be built across the scheme – with space on the ground floor to be used for leisure or hospitality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Tuesday’s approval, Howard Bright, Principal Development Manager at PIP, said: “We are delighted that our plans have been approved by the council. Northminster today is an underused part of the city centre, but we believe our plans will inject new life; not only creating much needed housing, but also jobs, commercial opportunities and more footfall and spending into the city centre.

“We will continue to work closely with the council as we bring this development forward – ensuring it meets the needs of the city and our community.”