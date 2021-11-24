Planning permission granted for Peterborough’s new Northminster development
Planning permission for Peterborough’s new Northminster development has been granted.
The planned development by Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) will see the Northminster area revitalised, with new housing and commercial space – as well as an improved public realm at Laxton Square.
The application for the development was submitted in July 2021, with updated plans submitted in September following feedback received during stakeholder and public consultations this summer.
In total, 315 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be built across the scheme – with space on the ground floor to be used for leisure or hospitality.
Following Tuesday’s approval, Howard Bright, Principal Development Manager at PIP, said: “We are delighted that our plans have been approved by the council. Northminster today is an underused part of the city centre, but we believe our plans will inject new life; not only creating much needed housing, but also jobs, commercial opportunities and more footfall and spending into the city centre.
“We will continue to work closely with the council as we bring this development forward – ensuring it meets the needs of the city and our community.”
Northminster will be the second PIP development in the city, following the regeneration of the city’s waterfront at Fletton Quays – which has seen the construction of Peterborough City Council’s new offices, Sand Martin House, along with new housing, a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and new Government Hub.