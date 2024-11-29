Plans to extend new Peterborough city centre hotel to create extra rooms

A total of 43 rooms have now been planned at the hotel.

Developers behind a new hotel in Peterborough city centre has sought to make the proposed building even larger.

The ground floor retail units currently at Westgate Galleria, which include the King Carz booking office.

35 Westgate.

At present, approved plans are for the hotel to be three storeys but permission is now sought to add a new rooftop extension to make the hotel five floors.

A new new two storey rear extension associated internal and external alternations has also been proposed.

These developments would create an additional nine rooms and take the total number of rooms to 43.

The proposed look of the hotel.

Each room is planned to include separate bathroom and shower facilities and the hotel would also include a “modest” reception, plant room and linen facilities but no car park facilities are planned.

The original planning application stated: “The proposal would result in a number of public benefits helping to support the vitality and viability of the city centre as a whole, including the re-use of vacant upper floors, the provision of visitor accommodation, and permanent new employment."