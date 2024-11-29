Plans to extend new Peterborough city centre hotel to create extra rooms
Developers behind a new hotel in Peterborough city centre has sought to make the proposed building even larger.
In October 2023, Gujjar Investments Limited saw its plans approved to build a 34-room hotel above the Westgate Galleria at 35 Westgate.
The ground floor retail units currently at Westgate Galleria, which include the King Carz booking office.
At present, approved plans are for the hotel to be three storeys but permission is now sought to add a new rooftop extension to make the hotel five floors.
A new new two storey rear extension associated internal and external alternations has also been proposed.
These developments would create an additional nine rooms and take the total number of rooms to 43.
Each room is planned to include separate bathroom and shower facilities and the hotel would also include a “modest” reception, plant room and linen facilities but no car park facilities are planned.
The original planning application stated: “The proposal would result in a number of public benefits helping to support the vitality and viability of the city centre as a whole, including the re-use of vacant upper floors, the provision of visitor accommodation, and permanent new employment."