Plans for a new hotel in the centre of Peterborough have been approved.

Gujjar Investments Limited brought forward the proposals that will now see space above the Westgate Galleria at 35 Westgate converted into a series of new rooms. A rooftop extension will also be added to give the hotel a third floor.

There will be 30 rooms in total split across the three floors, ranging in size from 15 square metres to 25.7 square meters, with 12 rooms on the first floor and a further nine on both the second and third floors.

The current look of Westgate Galleria.

Each room is planned to include separate bathroom and shower facilities and the hotel would also include a “modest” reception, plant room and linen facilities.

The ground floor retail units currently at Westgate Galleria, which include the King Carz booking office, will remain in place.

The extensions that will be made are a single storey roof extension to the front facade, a two storey extension to the back existing flat roof and associated fire steps to the rear.

No car parking will be provided.

Initially plans for the building stated that there would be a restaurant on the first floor.