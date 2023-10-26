News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

New 30-bed hotel approved above Peterborough taxi office

No parking provision will be provided for guests of the hotel.
By Ben Jones
Published 25th Oct 2023, 23:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 00:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new hotel in the centre of Peterborough have been approved.

Gujjar Investments Limited brought forward the proposals that will now see space above the Westgate Galleria at 35 Westgate converted into a series of new rooms. A rooftop extension will also be added to give the hotel a third floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be 30 rooms in total split across the three floors, ranging in size from 15 square metres to 25.7 square meters, with 12 rooms on the first floor and a further nine on both the second and third floors.

The current look of Westgate Galleria.The current look of Westgate Galleria.
The current look of Westgate Galleria.
Most Popular

Each room is planned to include separate bathroom and shower facilities and the hotel would also include a “modest” reception, plant room and linen facilities.

Read More
New hotel planned in Peterborough city centre above taxi office

The ground floor retail units currently at Westgate Galleria, which include the King Carz booking office, will remain in place.

The extensions that will be made are a single storey roof extension to the front facade, a two storey extension to the back existing flat roof and associated fire steps to the rear.

No car parking will be provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially plans for the building stated that there would be a restaurant on the first floor.

The original planning application stated: “The proposal would result in a number of public benefits helping to support the vitality and viability of the city centre as a whole, including the re-use of vacant upper floors, the provision of visitor accommodation, and permanent new employment."

Related topics:Peterborough