Late night cafe planned for Westgate Galleria in Peterborough
A new late-night cafe is planned in Westgate in central Peterborough.
OG Catering Limited has applied for a licence from Peterborough City Council (PCC) to sell food and drink from unit 2, 35 Westgate, between 7am to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
It would also operate between 7am at the earliest and 10pm at the latest from Sundays to Thursdays, the application says.
But customers wouldn’t be allowed to sit in the cafe from 10pm, when there would also be security on site, it continues, and there are no plans to serve alcohol.
The cafe would be situated in Westgate Galleria, which currently houses a taxi office operated by King Carz.
But a new hotel on its upper floors has been approved for future.
Gujjar Investments Ltd was told it could open a 34-bed hotel in the building as well as adding a fourth floor and rear extension in October last year.
Opposite is Westgate House which formerly housed Beales department store and is also tipped for redevelopment.