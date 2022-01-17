Decision on future of Peterborough’s Key Theatre expected next month as curtain comes down after almost 50 years

Cinderella at the Key Theatre this December.

The theatre, which opened its doors for the first time in 1973 with a performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, closed its doors for what could be the final time on Monday.

The decision to close the theatre was made last month at an extraordinary council meeting as a response to mounting pressure on the council’s finances. The theatre has been forecast to lost £300,000 in the coming year.

The Key could yet be saved though as the council has confirmed this it is in talks with operators to take on the theatre on an interim basis.

It is thought that this could be 12 months but any deal would involve the theatre staying open with no financial input from the council.

Speaking last week, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The current position is that City Culture Peterborough is consulting with staff on the proposed closure of the Key.

“We’re working hard to identify an interim operator who can continue to run the theatre if it does close at the end of the consultation, whilst we consider its long-term future, although nothing is yet confirmed.”

A decision notice has now appeared on the council website that states a decision on entering into a fixed term arrangement with a third party provider to operate the Key Theatre is expected on February 1. The decision is described as “urgent” and to “prevent closure.”