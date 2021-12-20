Peterborough’s New Theatre bosses to help save the Key Theatre

Set to close on January 17 - Peterborough's Key Theatre

There has been widespread disappointment, anger and frustration - plus two petitions -since Peterborough City Council which owns the Key announced it was to close on January 17.

The move is a money saving measure by the cash-strapped council desperate to balance the books, as poor ticket sales and the pandemic have taken their toll on the ailing Embankment venue which celebrates its Golden Jubilee next year.

The council - which runs the theatre through its City Culture Peterborough arm - made the announcement on Thursday evening, adding that it was in talks with potential alternative operators who may be able to run the theatre with no financial support required from the council.

Selladoor CEO David Hutchinson

While no details of what those talks entail have been made public, today the Peterborough Telegraph can reveal that Selladoor Worldwide - which took over the running of the 1,100-seat New Theatre, in Broadway, two years ago - are actively doing what they can to secure the future of the Key.

David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor, which has brought West End and Broadway shows to New Theatre with more in the pipeline, said: “We are deeply committed to Peterborough and excited by the possibilities of developing the culture of the City and its people.

“We are looking at any way we can help resolve the situation at the Key for the benefit of the City, the cultural community and our audiences.”

He added: “We are acutely aware of the value of the venue and will do all we can, working with our partners, to see that it not only survives but thrives.”

