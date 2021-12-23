Tea room and youth theatre win reprieve from Key Theatre closure

Kindred Drama's 2019 KYT production of Legally Blonde at the Key Theatre. EMN-190821-211813009

Kindred Drama, which runs the long-standing Key Youth Theatre classes and stages hugely successful award-winning productions at the Key, and The Chalkboard tea room launched two years ago, have been dealing with the uncertainty of what happens once the city council closes the theatre doors on January 17 to save money.

However, since the announcement a week ago, both have been in talks with the council to try to reach a favourable solution - and today both took to social media to share some good news.

Posting correspondence from the council giving its support to the group, and confirming it can continue to operate while the theatre is closed, Kindred Drama added: “It’s enough for us to breathe again and enjoy Christmas with our families. We will continue to update you and are very hopeful about the future for ourselves and the Key Theatre.

“We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the support, especially Paul Bristow, our contacts at PCC, The Key Theatre, The Cresset, The Chalkboard and all those involved in the Save The Key Facebook group- the kind messages and rallying over the past week have been incredible. We cannot put into words how much it means.”

The Chalkboard posted its confirmation of the council’s commitment to supporting them and allowing them to carry on while the rest of the theatre is closed.

Andy and Hannah, who run The Chalkboard posted: “Thank you for all of your kind words of support,and the support we have had from Rob and Jamie who broke the news to us but have worked on our behalf to secure we can remain open, and to Kindred Drama, who knew exactly how we were feeling. Thank you to Paul Bristow MP for meeting with us and supporting two local businesses.

“We obviously still feel heartbroken for the theatre staff as we see how hard they work day in and day out, our thoughts are with them.”

