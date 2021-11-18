Tributes to much loved Peterborough Royal Mail lorry driver and dad of four who died in A1 crash
Tributes have been paid to a Royal Mail lorry driver and dad of four who died in a crash on the A1 near Peterborough this week.
David Nixon, (56), of Burfield Green, Peterborough was driving a lorry when it collided with a car on the southbound carriageway at Sawtry at around 2.55pm.
David, who was married to Belinda, died at the scene
Today, David’s family released the following statement: “David leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those that knew him.
“He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, a devoted son to Douglas (RIP) and Hilda, and father to Michael, Hannah, Berkan and Melisa.
“We are truly grateful for each and every day we got to see his cheerful ‘Northern’ smile, and for the lessons learned and all the laughter we shared.
“David, we will miss you so very much. Rest in peace.”
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 299 of 16 November.
