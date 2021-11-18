Flags at half mast at Peterborough Delivery office following death of Royal Mail driver in crash
Flags were lowered to half mast at the Papyrus Road Delivery Office in Peterborough in tribute to a driver who died in a crash on the A1 on Tuesday.
The Royal Mail lorry driver, who has not been named by police, died in the crash at Sawtry on Tuesday afternoon.
Yesterday a spokesman for Royal Mail paid tribute to the driver.
The A1 was closed in both directions after the crash, and
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, as they try and piece together what happened.
The crash happened at about 2.55pm on the southbound carriageway of the A1 between junctions 15 and 16.
The lorry collided with a car, before hitting the central reservation and bursting into flames.
The driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man from Cambridge, was uninjured and remained at the scene.
The road was closed for some time while the lorry was recovered, and lane restrictions remained in place until the morning while work was carried out on the safety barrier.
Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, are urged to get in touch with police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 299 of 16 November.
MORE: UPDATE: Drivers warned as A1 southbound near Peterborough has lane closed following serious crash