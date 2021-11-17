Police confirm a man has died in collision on A1 near Peterborough

A1M closed between Norman Cross and Sawtry due to lorry fire. The scene of the diversion pictured yesterday.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at about 2.55pm between junctions 15 and 16 and involved a lorry and a car.

The driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man from Cambridge, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for some time while recovery of the lorry took place but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.