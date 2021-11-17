Royal Mail pay tribute to driver killed in A1 crash near Peterborough

Royal Mail have paid tribute to a driver who was killed in a collision on the A1 near Peterborough yesterday.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:56 am
The scene on the A1 following the incident

Police confirmed earlier today that a lorry driver had died in the collision, that happened at about 2.55pm between junctions 15 and 16.

The driver has not yet been named, but he had been behind the wheel of a Royal Mail lorry when the incident happened.

Following the announcement, Royal Mail paid tribute to him.

A spokesman said; “We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague who will be greatly missed.

“While we await the findings of the police investigation we will not be commenting further.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with our colleague’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”

