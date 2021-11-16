A1 closed near Peterborough after lorry hits car and bursts into flames

Police accident

Police, ambulance and fire crews are all at the scene of the incident, which happened between Yaxley and Ramsey.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “We were called at 2.55pm today (16 November) with reports of a serious collision on the southbound carriageway of the A1M near Sawtry.

“A HGV was involved in a collision with a car, hit a barrier and caught fire. Officers, fire crews and ambulance are all in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The road has been closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“No details of any injuries are available at this time.” “We were called at 2.55pm today (16 November) with reports of a serious collision on the southbound carriageway of the A1M near Sawtry.

“A HGV was involved in a collision with a car, hit a barrier and caught fire. Officers, fire crews and ambulance are all in attendance.

“The road has been closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“No details of any injuries are available at this time.”

A spokesman for Cambridegshire Fire and Rescue Service said; “Our Combined Fire Control was called at just before 3pm today reporting a fire on the A1 between Sawtry and Alconbury.

“Crews from Stanground, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe and the north roaming fire engine are currently at scene. They arrived to find a lorry on fire as a result of a road traffic collision. Colleagues from the police, ambulance and air ambulance services are also at the scene.

“The collision has resulted in lanes in both directions being closed.”