The Solstice: pictures give first look at former Northminster nightclub now completely gone

Demolition crews have now levelled the site of what was once one of Peterborough most popular nightclubs for many years.

Plans were originally for the building to be replaced by a three-storey and seven-storey accommodation blocks, providing 56 apartments, rooms for 77 students, plus restaurants, retail outlets and 36 basement parking spaces.

But now the plans have been re-drawn, with plans for the main accommodation block on the site of The Solstice have been increased to ten storeys, with the project in total comprising of 124 one and two-bedroom apartments (40 and 84 respectively), all of which are now intended for private rather than student use.