New accommodation plans at site of Peterborough’s Solstice nightclub put forward

Proposed view of the new apartments on the site of The Solstice.

Permission to demolish the nightclub, in Northminster, was granted in October, with work set to start at the end of last month (November 29).

Plans were originally for the building to be replaced by a three storey and seven storey accommodation blocks, providing 56 apartments, rooms for 77 students, plus restaurants, retail outlets and 36 basement parking spaces.

The site owners, Glenrowan Homes, have now redrawn the plans, however, following Peterborough City Council and the Peterborough Investment Partnership having their residential-led plans, which include up to 315 affordable homes, for the market and former multi-storey car park approved.

Given the size of these developments, plans for the main accommodation block on the site of The Solstice have been increased to ten storeys, with the project in total comprising of 124 one and two-bedroom apartments (40 and 84 respectively), all of which are now intended for private rather than student use.

The basement parking has also been removed and the taller angled feature tower has been increased in height to “provide more apartments and to emphasize framed view of the Cathedral.” There would also be 76 cycle spaces included as part of the development.

The planning statement, produced by Glenrowan, states: “The vision, consistent with local and national planning policy, is to help rejuvenate this part of the city centre which has seen very limited renewal and investment since the days of Peterborough Development Corporation. It will help to support a new role for Northminster as a high-quality residential environment.

“This part of Peterborough city centre has no positive local distinctiveness and the redevelopment of the site as proposed offers an opportunity to significantly enhance the sense of place. The illustrative plans show a contemporary design with materials that would complement the locality. The scheme would be read alongside the redevelopment scheme for Northminster multi-storey car park and the market. The Council’s Local Plan does not require a comprehensive masterplan for the area.

