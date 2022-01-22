End of an era as demolition starts on popular Peterborough night spot

Thousands of revellers have enjoyed celebrations at The Solstice over the years - whether a birthday night out, cheering on England at major football tournaments, or just to let their hair down at the end of the week.

But now with scaffolding up, the Northminster bar is starting to be torn down.

Plans were originally for the building to be replaced by a three storey and seven storey accommodation blocks, providing 56 apartments, rooms for 77 students, plus restaurants, retail outlets and 36 basement parking spaces.

But now the plans have been re-drawn, with plans for the main accommodation block on the site of The Solstice have been increased to ten storeys, with the project in total comprising of 124 one and two-bedroom apartments (40 and 84 respectively), all of which are now intended for private rather than student use.

The basement parking has also been removed and the taller angled feature tower has been increased in height to “provide more apartments and to emphasize framed view of the Cathedral.” There would also be 76 cycle spaces included as part of the development.

