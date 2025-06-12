The exact time the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Lancaster bomber will fly over Peterborough on Saturday
Sadly, decades after the war ended very few remain airworthy – so seeing and hearing the magnificent machine flying is a rare treat.
Residents in Peterborough will have a chance to experience that this weekend, when the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster will be flying over the city.
The fly-past is one of the highlights of the Botolph Green Festival, which is taking place on Saturday, June 14.
A schedule for the community festival shows that, weather permitting, the Lancaster is set to make an appearance overhead at 12.19pm on Saturday.
The annual Botolph Green Festival on the Green starts at 9am, with a range of food stalls, activities and games taking place throughout the day.
Breakfast will be available to purchase from 9am, first act will be performing at 11am and last orders at the bar will be 10pm.
For those attending, walking, cycling or buses 1, 25 and X4 are recommended.