Botolph Green Festival is back - here's when and what to look forward too
The festival will feature a wide variety of attractions, activities, displays and entertainment - starting with breakfast from 9am.
There will be the usual mix of food from the likes of Fishtastic, Chef de la Maison, Pizzanini, and Gino’s ice cream; drink from Boyz Bars and Really Awesome Coffee; music from a ukulele band, gospel singers and St. Augustine’s school choir; and plus entertainment from a marching band, LoveToDance, Inspired Martial Arts and Dance No End.
The ever-popular Dog Show, Snail Racing and kids’ disco return.
New for 2025 there will be musical bingo.
And the evening’s entertainment will come from local band The Catch.
Breakfast will be available to purchase from 9am, first act will be performing at 11am and last orders at the bar will be 10pm.
For those attending, walking, cycling or buses 1, 25 and X4 are recommended.
Festival on the Green is supported by Viridor in Peterborough, Orton Longueville Parish Council, Peterborough Community Radio and others.
For more information and to get in touch, visit Festival on the Green Botolph Peterborough on Facebook.
•And if community celebrations are your thing, the following Saturday (21st) sees the return of the annual Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival.
The parade will get under way at Wells Close at 1.3opm, winding its way through the village to Werrington primary school, on Amberley Slope, where there will be stalls, entertainment and food options available
Look out, too, for the Lancaster doing a flyover.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.