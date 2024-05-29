Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Store assistants are needed

A leading supermarket operator is looking to recruit new staff for its stores in Peterborough.

Discount retailer ​Aldi has announced that it intends to hire 25 people for its stores in Peterborough and the rest of Cambridgeshire.

The move comes as the supermarket chain’s latest pay rise comes into force.

Aldi, which is Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket and has six stores across Peterborough and Whittlesey and employs 400 people in the county, is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, including full and part-time positions.

The recruitment push comes as Aldi increases hourly pay rates for all its store colleagues across the UK from this week.

The new pay increases will see the hourly rate of store assistants nationally rise from £12 to £12.40, and from £13.55 to £13.65 for those within the M25.

It is the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79 million.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”