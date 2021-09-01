Second ten-foot python rescued from Peterborough countryside in just four days

The second python

The latest reticulated python was spotted on Monday (30 August) crossing a quiet country lane in Conington, just yards away from where the first one was found last Friday (27 August).

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs said: “Having rescued last Friday’s python, I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been another found in almost exactly the same spot. I’m afraid that’s no coincidence; it’s looking likely these poor animals were abandoned, or have escaped from the same place.

“This second snake was extremely cold when he was found, very much thinner than the first python, which is suffering from a minor health condition. Both snakes are now being looked after at a specialist facility and are under heat lamps to maintain a healthy body temperature.

“It is really concerning to think that someone has kept these pythons, then might have decided to abandon them in this cruel and callous way. I only hope that there are no more on the loose out there. As well as the dangers of low temperatures, harvesting in the nearby fields could pose a real hazard to any snakes left out there.

“We are now renewing our appeal for information and are extremely keen that anyone with any information about this gets in touch with us on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Justin is urging people in the area to stay vigilant in case there are more vulnerable snakes found in the same spot.

The RSPCA collects more snakes over the summer months. It is possible that some of these are escapees becoming more active in warmer weather. It is also possible that this could be due to snakes having more opportunity to escape, if owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight. It is possible to microchip snakes and we would recommend that owners ask their exotics vet to do this, so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found.

Snakes aren’t able to produce their own body heat so they rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature. If snakes become too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally, and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill.

Reptiles often end up in RSPCA care after people realise they’re not easy to care for, or once the novelty wears off. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, as their needs are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a home.