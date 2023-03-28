Retailer Bensons for Beds to open new store at Peterborough's Brotherhood Shopping Park
Discounts for customers spending more than £650
Retailer Bensons for Beds is to open a new store at a Peterborough retail park.
The bed and mattress specialist is moving into Unit 2 at the Brotherhood Shopping Park, in Lincoln Road, Walton, and will open on Friday (March 31).
The 4,443 square feet store will employ five staff.
And the retailer says to celebrate the opening, Bensons will be rolling out its iconic purple carpet to welcome visitors who will also be offered an additional 10 per cent off items bought over £650 from opening until Easter.
Bensons’ Peterborough manager David Simpkins said: “I can’t wait to open the doors at our new Peterborough store where we’ll be showing off the best of what Bensons for Beds has to offer to customers in and around Cambridgeshire - not least because through our manufacturing facility in Huntingdon, we’re already an important part of the local economy.
“My whole team will be dedicated to one thing – giving our customers everything they need to get the best night’s sleep.”
Bensons says its new store has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses it offers as it invests significantly to build a portfolio of brands.
The Bensons’ portfolio includes Slumberland, iGel Advance, Hypnos, Tempur and Silentnight as well as its Simply by Bensons range.
It recently launched a range of beds and mattresses under its heritage Staples & Co brand, which was created in 1895.
The Staples & Co divan bases and Artisan Collection mattresses are handcrafted to order in the UK at its manufacturing centre in Huntingdon, which produces many of its branded products.
It will be the second time that Bensons has operated a store at the Brotherhood Shopping Park.
Its return to Peterborough comes 12 months after the retailer had to leave its former unit.
Since then the retail park has undergone a revamp and has seen a number of retailers move on to the site.
Poundland has opened a ‘superstore’ on the park and baby products retailer Mamas & Papas has moved on to the site along with B&M and PureGym.