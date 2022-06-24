Baby products retailer Mamas & Papas has announced the location of its new outlet in Peterborough.

The UK-based nursery brand is open a 1,466 square feet concession in the Next store at the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road, on Thursday (June 30).

And the retailer says it will celebrate its arrival by offering free goodie bags to the first 50 customers who make a purchase in-store.

As well as offering their award-winning range of products, including its bestselling all-terrain Ocarro pushchair, the store will deliver expert in-store services such as one-to-one personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations and fittings, independent advice across a wide range of brands, as well as click & collect.

The store, which has free parking, is open from 9am to 8pm on Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The opening comes just weeks after the retailer began a national recruitment drive for 200 staff as it seeks to grow the number of its concessions.

Nathan Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “A customer visiting us in our new Next store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families.

"Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

“The Peterborough concession marks our 19th store opening with NEXT and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street.”

Mamas & Papas also offers a virtual personal shopping service, ideal for those that are unable to get to a store due to health reasons or other commitments.

Personal shoppers in Mamas & Papas stores chat to customers over video call straight from the shop floor, answering questions and providing live demonstrations on products.

The retailer also regularly runs in-store sessions for new and expectant parents which guide attendees through everything they need to know about parenting, with expert speakers and Q&A sessions.