New B&M and gym set for place in Peterborough retail park

B&M at Ortongate Shopping Centre.

An application has been approved this week for Pure Gym to move into Brotherhood Retail Park on Lincoln Road.

The gym was previously intending to occupy a newly-built unit on land adjacent to M&S but instead the application was removed and the gym will now be moving into Unit H, previously occupied by Harveys.

The change of use from a retail unit to a gym has been deemed lawful by council planners and plans have also been put in place for B&M to move into both Units E and F, formerly occupied by H&M and Outfit.

A second planning application for the development is to be submitted soon but the unit has been offered to the national chain, which already has stores at Orton Centre, Bridge Street and Boongate Retail Park.