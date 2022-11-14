Retailer Poundland is putting the finishing touches to its new store in Peterborough that will employ 40 staff.

The new store at Brotherhood Shopping Park, in Lincoln Road, Walton, will be one of the retailer’s largest in the UK with a floorspace of 18,000 square feet compared to Nottingham at 15,000sqft and Stockton-on-Tees at 19,000sqft.

Poundland is moving from its existing store on the shopping park into a larger unit where it can offer customers a wider range of items.

New range of freezers and fridges in the Poundland 'superstore' to open in Peterborough next month.

The retailer says the new supersize store will offer shoppers more value to help household budget during the cost of living crisis.

The store will be in the former Outfit and H&M units and will open at 9am on December 10.

A spokesperson said: “At 18,000 square feet, it is around three times the size of a typical Poundland store and will employ 40 full and part-time colleagues – including 28 new recruits.

“It will offer a wide selection of everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks that shoppers love, as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges, so customers can do more of their shopping in one trip.

"The store will also feature a beer, wines and spirits section.

Almost a quarter of the space will be dedicated to clothing and homewares.

The spokesperson said: “A huge PEP&CO clothing department will offer a full range of clothing for the family.

“As well as womenswear, menswear and kidswear, it will also have a Home section featuring the latest 2022 ranges including cushions, throws, ornaments, plants and storage.

“It will join the growing number of Poundland stores to sell chilled and frozen food.

“Designed to give customers maximum convenience, the store will have wide aisles and easy to use belted checkouts.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “This is a great location for us and we think customers are going to love the move to the new store.

"It’s going to be one of our flagship stores, offering customers a wide range at our amazing value that is more important than ever before.

