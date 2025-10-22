Plans for 'leisure village' could be in operation on East of England Showground in two years

Work is under way to bring a range of family-friendly recreation attractions to the East of England Showground following the collapse of plans for a 1,500 homes and leisure village on the site.

The move is being undertaken by the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) which along with the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS) has spent the last year trying to secure planning approval for the 1,500 homes and 50 acre leisure village development on the East of England Showground..

But members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee rejected two outline planning applications for the development on Tuesday (October 21) after hearing the two groups had fallen out over the viability of the project.

Councillors were told only AEPG was now willing to sign a Section 106 agreement containing a range of measures to ease the impact of the development on surrounding communities but that the support of both parties was essential to securing the go ahead for the venture.

But following the meeting, Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, which has a 25 year lease on the 50 acres leisure village land on the Showground, which is owned outright by EEAS, said he was going ahead with plans to bring leisure attractions to the venue.

He said it is hoped the new leisure activities can begin to be delivered in early or mid 2027 with AEPG still having 21 years to run on its lease.

Mr Butterfield said: “Under the lease we have permitted use which is for leisure activity so we can run leisure activities for the next 21 years across a massive area of the site, which has access to the main roads.

"We had always factored that in for any eventuality that might happen.

“So AEPG is here for the next 21 years minimum.

Mr Butterfield said: "We will provide a multiple leisure facility with the now permitted use on the site.

"We have plans drawn up already and have operators in place and most don’t need any planning so we could start that immediately. We are looking to sign contracts with those people effectively immediately.

He said: "We can sign contractual agreements to have operators on the site for Peterborough and that is for the families and children and everybody we have made promises to.

But he warned: “It is not going to happen tomorrow as currently we have DHL as a temporary user until October 2026. Therefore there is going to be a period of DHL until October 2026 and then there will be a transition period.

"And because of that DHL and the transition period we can’t be accurate on when the delivery of new leisure facilities and operations will take place but it would certainly be in early to mind 2027 by the time things are ready.

Mr Butterfield added: "The costs are still to be confirmed but we do have a scope of costs and they are certainly viable.

"The need for Peterborough is there and the need for the children, the adults and the family entertainment will hopefully make it a great success.

"So we will turn a really glum, negative, sad story from a charity refusing affordable homes and other contributions into something positive.

He added: “We are very excited because we have always wanted to deliver something exciting for the community in Peterborough and we will seek to do that in leisure, activities and in fun operations and all sorts of wonderful things for Peterborough.”

What was included in the original plan for the Cultura leisure village?

A golf driving range, a health and fitness centre, 250-bed hotel, adventure golf, sports pitches, family entertainment centre plus office space, dining and coffee shops and enhanced Arena were all included in the original vision.

There was also expected to be a new school and residential care facilities for the elderly.

It is forecast that the development will create about 500 jobs suitable for all skills and ages.

The name Cultura is intended to ‘signify learning, knowledge and education embedded within the environment’.

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time – the first deadline. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 – the second deadline – to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline, effectively creating a third deadline.

September 11, 2025: Council sets final deadline – the fourth deadline – at September 12 for S106 to be agreed

September 12, 2025: Final deadline is missed.

October 21, 2025: PeterboroughCity Council’s planning committee refuses permission for two outline planning applications for the East of England Showground