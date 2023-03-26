Haulage firm DHL is the company lined up to operate a car storage and distribution business planned for the East of England Showground.

A Transport Statement that accompanies a planning application from Showground owners AEPG for a five year temporary change of use of the site, says that the new use will be in connection with DHL’s core business.

According to the statement, DHL intends there to be four transporter deliveries of vehicles to the site each day with around 80 vehicle deliveries per day.

Plans have been drawn up to create a car storage and distribution depot at the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

It will employ about 140 staff across the operations, including maintenance, preparation, and administration and in making deliveries of vehicles to customers.

It states the aim is to repurpose the existing exhibition hall with all facilities sited in the existing building and with external vehicle storage being on areas already used for parking in relation to shows and events.

The DHL vehicles will use the Dunblane Drive access to the site.

The Transport document, drawn up by Cannon Consulting Engineer states: “An assessment of the traffic effects based on the likely maximum movements at the site access and the nearby junctions with Newcombe Way and Orton Parkway has shown that all development traffic can be accommodated.

And it adds: “The traffic associated with this use is within the normal use of the southern access by the Showground which generates significantly more traffic at the time of major events and at times of the day or week that are more inconvenient, predominantly evenings and weekends’

“Management of traffic to and from the southern access will be via a gate controlled by ANPR camera, it will therefore be restricted to those vehicles associated with DHL’s operation.

"All other Showground traffic on a day to day basis will continue to access the site from Joseph Odam Way and the A605 to the north.”