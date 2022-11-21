New details have been revealed about the attractions that could be created at a £50 million leisure village development planned for the East of England Showground.

It comes as the venue operator AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) today (November 21) launches a three week public consultation to give the people of Peterborough a chance to voice their opinions about the proposals.

AEPG aims to submit an outline planning application for the 50 acre leisure village, to be called Cultura, alongside 1,500 homes for the East of England Showground site in the Ortons, early next year.

This image shows the proposed layout of the leisure village and homes for the East of England Showground site and views of how the development might appear once completed.

A golf driving range, a health and fitness centre, hotel, adventure golf, sports pitches, family entertainment centre plus office space, dining and coffee shops and enhanced Arena could all be included.

There is also expected to be a new school and residential care facilities for the elderly.

It is forecast that the development will create about 500 jobs suitable for all skills and ages.

The 165-acre site would be maintained in partnership with local environmental experts and would see the creation of a central square and new nature reserves, green spaces and ecologically-sound Sustainable Drainage Systems.

This image shows the proposed leisure village on the right of the East of England Showground site and the housing above it.

A statement from AEPG reveals that the name Cultura is intended to ‘signify learning, knowledge and education embedded within the environment’.

It says the name will also link into the legacy of the East of England Agricultural Society, which has owned and operated the site for 56 years.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, said: “This development represents what we hope will be regarded as a new Gateway to Peterborough, but it is important to us that the community shapes its direction.

“The plans would be a completely new offering for the city, suitable for all ages and embracing the spirit of ‘multi-generational active leisure’ - something fresh for a city which boasts such rich heritage and cultural diversity, of which we should be proud.

This image shows the planned leisure village in the foreground of the East of England Showground site and the housing beyond.

“The 1,500 residential homes would be state-of-the-art, ecologically sound properties, in green space maintained to an exceptional standard.

“We believe this site has so much potential and our development will realise that by changing the face of Peterborough as an aspirational destination for visitors and an attractive living space for residents.”

The outline planning application is likely to be submitted in the first quarter of 2023 in two parts.

One part will be for 650 homes already allocated for part of the site by the council in its Local Plan.

The second will be for the leisure village and the remainder of the residential land.

Anyone who would like to comment on the proposals should visit AEPG’s website here.

A new Facebook page has been set up (search for AEPG), and in addition a ‘drop-in day’ will be held on November 30 from 8am to 8pm, at APEG’s Marketing Suite at the East of England Showground.

A drop-in day will also be held on December 7 at ARU, University House, Bishop’s Road, Peterborough.