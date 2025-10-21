Plans for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground have been rejected today by councillors.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to refuse permission for two outline planning applications submitted jointly by the Showground owner, the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS), and its land promoter AEPG.

The committee heard how there been a falling out between the two organisations last spring over the best way to achieve the development and whether or not the plans were still viable.

It had led to the EEAS declaring that it could not sign a Section 106 agreement, that involved a commitment to provide 30 per cent of the housing being affordable homes plus about £20 million worth of health, education and community commitments.

But AEPG had declared it was willing to sign the legal agreement that was necessary to securing the go ahead from councillors for the development.

Councillors agreed that without the Section 106 they could not approve the proposals.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, which has a 25 lease on the 50 acre site set aside for the leisure village, told the committee: “I hope in time every organisation with land and legacy recognises that value lies not only in money but in the lives of a community improved and which we could have built together.”

A spokesperson for EEAS told the committee: “The Society sought to engage with the council to get an acceptable Section 106 but the charity’s trustees can’t sign up to an agreement to something that doesn’t satisfy the Charities Act, which demands we ensure best value.”

Councillor Peter Hiller, who proposed the motion to refuse the applications, said: “In all my years I have not seen such a disagreement between two parties to an application.

"One side says the development is viable and the other says it isn’t viable and is the reason for not signing the Section 106.

"There is only one issue here and that is the signing of the Section 106 and I have no hesitation in accepting the officers’ recommendation to refuse the applications.”

Councillors and residents spoke of the need to ensure any future development of the Showground should take into account the wishes of residents around traffic restrictions, community spaces and leisure facilities.