Worshippers at Peterborough mosques have raised thousands of pounds to help victims of an earthquake that left thousands dead, and countless others injured or homeless.

Chairman of the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque Abdul Choudhuri and Imam Muhammad Nawaz handed over cheques worth a total of £22,000 to charities helping those impacted by February’s natural disaster, which hit Turkey and Syria.

Taukir Iqbal and Zeeshan Ahmed from Muslim Hands and Usman Musstafa and Abdul Rehman from Islamic Help were presented with the money, which will help survivors of the earthquake.

Faizan-e-Madina Mosque cheque pres from Chairman Abdul Choudhuri and Imam Muhammad Nawaz to Taukir Iqbal and Zeeshan Ahmed from Muslim Hands and Usman Musstafa and Abdul Rehman from Islamic Help

In total mosques across Peterborough have raised around £95,000 for the two charities.

The two cheques were handed over at the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, more charity collections will take place at mosques across Peterborough to help a number of causes.

A number of events have been held in Peterborough to raise money for victims of the earthquake, and remember those who lost their lives.

