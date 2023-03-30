Peterborough mosques raise thousands for earthquake victims
Muslim community raised tens of thousands to support victims of natural disaster
Worshippers at Peterborough mosques have raised thousands of pounds to help victims of an earthquake that left thousands dead, and countless others injured or homeless.
Chairman of the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque Abdul Choudhuri and Imam Muhammad Nawaz handed over cheques worth a total of £22,000 to charities helping those impacted by February’s natural disaster, which hit Turkey and Syria.
Taukir Iqbal and Zeeshan Ahmed from Muslim Hands and Usman Musstafa and Abdul Rehman from Islamic Help were presented with the money, which will help survivors of the earthquake.
In total mosques across Peterborough have raised around £95,000 for the two charities.
The fundraising is the latest held by the Muslim community in Peterborough. In January, £10,000 was raised to help victims of devastating floods in Pakistan. More money to help victims of the same disaster was raised in September, when a cheque for £20,000 was handed over.
The two cheques were handed over at the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
During Ramadan, more charity collections will take place at mosques across Peterborough to help a number of causes.
A number of events have been held in Peterborough to raise money for victims of the earthquake, and remember those who lost their lives.