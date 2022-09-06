Open day at Faizan-e-Madina mosque in Gladstone Street. Organisers Abdul Choudhuri (chairman) with Majid Hussain (left) and Parvez Akhtar (right).

Worshippers at a Peterborough mosque have raised thousands of pounds to help victims of flooding in Pakistan which has killed hundreds and left tens of thousands of people homeless.

So far the congregation at the Faizan E Madina Mosque in Millfield have raised more than £20,000, and donations are coming in to the campaign every day.

Chairman of the mosque, Abdul Choudhuri said while most in Peterborough had not been directly affected, everyone had been desperate to help.

He said: “Most people from Pakistan in the city are from other provinces, but everyone has been willing to help.

"Millions have been made homeless and lost everything, and more than a thousand people have lost everything.

"People have lost their homes, their crops, their animals. It has been devastating.

"It is one of the worst floods in Pakistan’s history. It will take years and years to build everything back to normal.

"The floods will impact everyone, as a result of increase prices due to the loss of so many crops.

"We held a fundraiser and raised £10,000. That was sent to various charities who are working on the ground last week, so it can help quickly.

"We have then held another fundraiser last week, which has so far raised another £10,000 – and more is coming in every day.

“We also have a justgiving page, which has raised nearly £3,500 so far.

"This will be a long term thing for us, as we try and help. What we have raised so far is just a drop in the ocean for what is needed.”

The mosque, located in Gladstone Street, also held an open day on Sunday, giving non Muslims the chance to see inside the building, and ask questions.

Mr Choudhuri said: “The open day was a national event organised by the British Council of Muslims.

"A number of mosques across the country were opened to people of all faiths to come along, see inside the building, and ask questions about what Islam is all about. Some of the people who came along had never set foot in a mosque before.”