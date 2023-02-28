Thousands raised at Peterborough community fun day to help victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria

A community fun day to help victims of the earthquake that has killed tens of thousands of people and left scores more injured and homeless has been labelled a success after thousands of pounds was raised.

The event was held at the Gladstone Community Centre on Sunday, February 26, and families and residents of all ages turned up for day.

Companies from across Peterborough sponsored the event, or helped in other ways.

Organisers and volunteers at the Charity family fun day in aid of the Turkey/Syria Earthquake appeal at Gladstone Community Centre.

Organiser Shafeel Hussain said: “It was non-stop action throughout the day, and seeing families enjoying what we had to offer really made us proud of what we had worked on.

“I created this event in a 10 day turnaround due to how serious the situation was over in Turkey. Within few days of promoting the event, we had over 30 companies sponsoring or actively involved in setting the event up.

"It is something our team, H.O.P.E worked hard towards and will be donating the funds to Unite4Humanity charity immediately to help in aid of the Turkey Earthquake victims. This would be vital for the survivors there and we hope it can help start changing lives immediately.

“Currently we have around £4000 raised and we still are expecting more to come in from the event.