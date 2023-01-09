Peterborough mosque donates £10,000 to charities supporting victims of the Pakistan floods
A Peterborough mosque has donated £10,000 to charities supporting victims of the Pakistan floods.
Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, in Gladstone Street, has presented two cheques worth £5,000 to charities Al-Mustafa Trust International and Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT).
The mosque has so far raised over £30,000 to support the people of Pakistan, which was devastated by floods earlier this year.
According to the Disasters Emergency Committee, the floods have killed at least 1,700 people – causing UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to describe the disaster as a "climate catastrophe".
"33 million people have been affected and a third of the country is under water – an area the size of the UK”, Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, said.
"We’re all deeply concerned by the devastation the floods have caused, and locally we wanted to play our part.
"The money we’ve raised and donated is a drop in the ocean, but it’s something within our power and we would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal for their generosity.”
Two million homes have been destroyed or badly damaged in Pakistan, after the country suffered the worst flooding in its history. The worst hit areas experienced five times as much rainfall as the 30-year average.
“These trustworthy and noble causes will donate 100 per cent of the money directly to the people – rebuilding houses in Pakistan.
"It’s winter and there are hundreds of thousands of people who are homeless with no shelter. They need our help.”